Fairfax Co. police looking for man who tried to abduct teenage girl in Reston

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are looking for a man who tried to abduct a teenage girl in Reston on Tuesday.

Tara Gerhard with Fairfax County police said in a news conference that police are investigating whether the attempted kidnapping is related to other attacks on the nearby Washington and Old Dominion Trail.

“I think any incident where someone is attempting to grab or expose themselves is a serious crime in itself. As a mother, as a woman and a member of our community, I’m just as concerned and our detectives are doing everything they can to track him down,” Gerhard said.

She also provided some safety tips.

“We’re asking you to make sure you tell somebody where you’re going if you’re going out for exercise or for a walk. Make sure that you take your phone with you,” said Gerhard, adding if they “see a crime in progress, call 911. If you’re wearing headphones, keep the music at a reasonable level and pay attention to your surroundings.”

The incident involving the teen happened around 8 p.m. on Old Reston Avenue near Temporary Road. According to police, a man tried to grab a teenage girl walking on the sidewalk.

The girl managed to run away. She was not injured during the encounter.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot, 11-inch man with an athletic build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The incident follows two similar reported attacks a few miles away on the W&OD Trail last Friday.

One woman reported a man with no pants on grabbed her around the waist from behind, but she was able to break free. Herndon police reported a similar incident later that day.

Gerhard said there could be a number of charges considered, ranging from assault to indecent exposure.

Anyone with information about the man are encouraged to call 703-246-7800.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this story.