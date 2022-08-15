WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Case against man accused…

Case against man accused in Tysons Corner Center shooting can go forward

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

August 15, 2022, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The case against the man accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center in Virginia can go forward, a judge said.

In a preliminary hearing Monday, the judge also ruled that Noah Settles, 22, will be held for now as the case goes forward.

Settles faces five charges for the shooting that took place on June 18 over Father’s Day weekend.

No one was hurt, but in a video shown in court, people could be seen running and diving to the floor.

“This incident was incredibly frightening, incredibly scary. I can only imagine what the people in the mall that day must have thought,” Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said.

Settles’ family said he was acting is self-defense. In court Monday, evidence was presented that two other people had guns inside the mall that day.

Settles’ attorney suggested that his client was in an altercation with some other people in the mall, and was being threatened. However, Settle did not fire his gun at anyone specifically.

Settles’ lawyer said his client was being overcharged and should only be facing misdemeanor charges.

Descano dismissed that, saying firing a gun into a mall is worthy of felony charges.

“You cannot come into Fairfax County, shoot up a mall and expect to walk out with anything other than a very, very stiff prison sentence,” Descano said.

Settles is charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, attempted malicious wounding, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If convicted on all charges, he could get up to 43 years in prison. Another court hearing is set for September.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as consolidation plans come into focus

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up