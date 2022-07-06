RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Tractor-trailer fire slows traffic…

Tractor-trailer fire slows traffic on Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Fairfax Co.

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

July 6, 2022, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A tractor-trailer fire has slowed southbound traffic on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 50, officials say.

Courtesy Chopper 4 / Brad Freitas
The cost of Express Lanes on July 6, 2022.

Courtesy Chopper 4 / Brad Freitas
A tractor-trailer fire on July 6, 2022.

Courtesy Chopper 4 / Brad Freitas
A traffic jam on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 50 on July 6, 2022.
Courtesy Chopper 4 / Brad Freitas
(1/4)

A tractor-trailer fire is slowing southbound traffic on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 50, officials said.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the situation is “stable” and the fire has been extinguished.

Nobody was hurt because of the fire, the department said.

Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center said one lane is getting by, and that the Express Lanes are open.

A tow truck arrived around 5:45 p.m. to begin removal of the truck. There’s no update on when the main lines will open. Fire officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CDO Council pilot fights wildfires using interagency data to target fuel sources

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

Congresswoman Norton hints at House hearing on TSP challenges

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NASA’s Mike Witt, Christine Gex on intersection of RPA, cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up