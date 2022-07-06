Tractor-trailer fire slows traffic on Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Fairfax Co.

A tractor-trailer fire is slowing southbound traffic on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 50, officials said.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the situation is “stable” and the fire has been extinguished.
Nobody was hurt because of the fire, the department said.
Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center said one lane is getting by, and that the Express Lanes are open.
A tow truck arrived around 5:45 p.m. to begin removal of the truck. There’s no update on when the main lines will open. Fire officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
