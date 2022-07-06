Tractor-trailer fire slows traffic on Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Fairfax Co.

A tractor-trailer fire has traffic slow southbound on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 50, officials said.

A tractor-trailer fire has slowed southbound traffic on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 50, officials say. Courtesy Chopper 4 / Brad Freitas The cost of Express Lanes on July 6, 2022. Courtesy Chopper 4 / Brad Freitas A tractor-trailer fire on July 6, 2022. Courtesy Chopper 4 / Brad Freitas A traffic jam on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 50 on July 6, 2022. Courtesy Chopper 4 / Brad Freitas ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A tractor-trailer fire is slowing southbound traffic on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 50, officials said.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the situation is “stable” and the fire has been extinguished.

Nobody was hurt because of the fire, the department said.

Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center said one lane is getting by, and that the Express Lanes are open.

A tow truck arrived around 5:45 p.m. to begin removal of the truck. There’s no update on when the main lines will open. Fire officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.