Main break leaves some in Falls Church area with little pressure, no water

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 8, 2022, 6:09 PM

Fairfax Water said customers in their Falls Church Service Area are experiencing water problems due to a water main break.

The utility first shared reports of no water and low water pressure after 4 p.m. Friday, saying their staff was investigating the issue.

Less than an hour later, it determined the problem was caused by a water main break at an unknown location.

Fairfax Water doesn’t have an estimation of how many people were impacted by the break, and said an increased number of calls and site visitors have affected site functionality, including the outage map feature.

Susan Miller, a spokesperson for Fairfax Water, said that these problems do not extend to the homepage, and updates will be posted there and to social media accounts. Repairs are ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

