Groups host job fair in Va. to help veterans

Two veterans service organizations are partnering up to bring a career fair for vets and military-connected jobseekers to Herndon, Virginia, on July 14.

The free career fair will be open to all U.S. military vets, spouses and working-age dependents, transitioning servicemembers, active duty, National Guard and military reserve force members. Jobseekers must register before attending.

Dozens of regional and national employers — including FedEx, Lockheed Martin, Toyota and Southwest Airlines — are set to participate.

The event will be held in the Belmont Ballroom of the Dulles Washington Hilton hotel in Herndon, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The event is hosted by the American Legion and the military employment organization Hiring Our Heroes.