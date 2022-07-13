RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Groups host job fair…

Groups host job fair in Va. to help veterans

Dana Sukontarak | dana.sukontarak@wtop.com

July 13, 2022, 5:34 PM

Two veterans service organizations are partnering up to bring a career fair for vets and military-connected jobseekers to Herndon, Virginia, on July 14.

The free career fair will be open to all U.S. military vets, spouses and working-age dependents, transitioning servicemembers, active duty, National Guard and military reserve force members. Jobseekers must register before attending.

Dozens of regional and national employers — including FedEx, Lockheed Martin, Toyota and Southwest Airlines — are set to participate.

The event will be held in the Belmont Ballroom of the Dulles Washington Hilton hotel in Herndon, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The event is hosted by the American Legion and the military employment organization Hiring Our Heroes.

