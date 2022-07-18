Fairfax Co. police: Man charged with stabbing death of wife arrested in South Carolina

A Springfield man wanted for the Sunday stabbing death of his wife is under arrest in South Carolina.

The man who police say fled after murdering his wife Sunday in Springfield, Virginia, was arrested in South Carolina on Monday morning.

The homicide was reported to Fairfax County Police on Sunday afternoon by Jose Hernandez Mejia’s family members. Meijia had called them to his residence and told them he had stabbed his wife, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.