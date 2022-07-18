Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Fairfax Co. police: Man charged with stabbing death of wife arrested in South Carolina

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

July 18, 2022, 11:06 AM

The man who police say fled after murdering his wife Sunday in Springfield, Virginia, was arrested in South Carolina on Monday morning.

The homicide was reported to Fairfax County Police on Sunday afternoon by Jose Hernandez Mejia’s family members. Meijia had called them to his residence and told them he had stabbed his wife, police said.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

