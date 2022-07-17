Fairfax Co. police in contact with suspect who stabbed his wife in Springfield

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they've been in contact with a suspect who allegedly stabbed and killed his wife in Springfield on Sunday afternoon. They are asking him to turn himself in.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they’ve been in contact with a suspect who allegedly stabbed and killed his wife in Springfield on Sunday afternoon. They are asking him to turn himself in.

At a news conference near the crime scene on the 5300 block of Rolling Road, police spokesman Lt. Dan Spital said the homicide was reported Sunday afternoon by the suspect’s family members, who had called them to his residence and told them he had stabbed his wife.

The suspect has been identified as Jose Hernandez Mejia, a resident of Springfield. Mejia and his wife also had children. Police say the children are safe, but their ages and whereabouts is not known at this time.

According to Spital, when officers arrived at the scene, they entered the home and located a female deceased with upper body trauma consistent with stab wounds. A knife was located nearby with what appeared to be blood on it.

Spital said police were under the impression Mejia was going to turn himself in, but family members said that, before officers arrived, he handed them some personal belongings and left abruptly.

WANTED: Jose Hernandez Mejia was last seen driving a 2016 Honda HRV bearing VA tag TXV-1986. Considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with info call 911. Follow our blog at https://t.co/QsTzdpgf0U for updates when available. #FCPDhttps://t.co/SSzO3UmYJ5 pic.twitter.com/AyGZ5fEdjH — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 17, 2022



“We’ve been in communication with the suspect. We were under the impression he was going to turn himself in. However, that has not happened, and we are still negotiating with him to try to get him safely into custody,” Spital said.

“Mr. Hernandez Mejia, if you are listening to this, we’re asking you to turn yourself in safely so we can hear your side of the story. We would love to talk to you in person and hear what you have to say.”

A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Mejia.

As the investigation commenced Sunday afternoon, police closed the area between Burke Lake Road and Parliament Drive. Officers have remained in the area in hopes of finding the suspect or that he may turn himself in.

Police say they have found no record of domestic incidents for Mejia or his wife.

Mejia was last seen leaving the scene in a black Honda HRV with Virginia plates TXV-1986. He is described as a Hispanic male around six feet tall.

Details on the suspect and the case will be made available as the investigation gets underway, Spital said. Police say they consider Mejia to be armed and dangerous but not an immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information on Mejia’s whereabouts or this crime is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-TIPS.