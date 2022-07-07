RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Fairfax Co. police identify ‘Christmas Tree Lady’ 25 years after death

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 7, 2022, 9:20 AM

Fairfax County police identified Joyce Meyer, as “The Christmas Tree Lady.” (Courtesy: Fairfax County Police Department)

Fairfax County police said its cold case investigators have identified a suicide victim 25 years after the “Christmas Tree Lady” was discovered at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park in Annandale, Virginia.

Joyce Meyer, was identified by investigators on May 11 using advanced DNA testing and “advanced Forensic Genetic Genealogy technology” to identify relatives.

That testing led detectives to long-lost siblings across the country whose DNA samples and conversations helped confirm her identity.

Major Ed O’Carroll, the bureau commander for major crimes, cyber & forensics, said the case baffled the department for a quarter century, but detectives persisted.

“After decades of wondering what happened to their loved one, Joyce’s family is finally at peace thanks to the dedicated work of several generations of FCPD detectives, anonymous donors and Othram,” O’Carroll said.

O’Carroll added that Meyer’s steps to hide her identity made the case much more difficult to solve and “a little bit more unusual.” However, the bureau commander said that working past the difficulties helped provide Meyer’s family with “the information they have been waiting for a very long time.

“We always wondered the circumstances surrounding this case,” O’Carroll told WTOP’s Neal Augenstein. “We always thought there were family members out there that wondered what happened to their family member.”

A quarter century of waiting

The cold case started on Dec. 18, 1996, when officers responded to reports of a deceased woman at the local park.

The woman was found with two envelopes in her pocket — a typewritten suicide note in one, $50 to cover funeral costs in the other — and a decorative Christmas tree near her body. The notes were signed “Jane Doe” and asked that she not be identified.

Police said that detective tried to match 69-year-old Meyer to the physical descriptions of missing persons across the D.C. area, but she did not match any of them.

Family members said the woman moved to Virginia in the mid-1980s, but was not reported missing and had no family in the immediate area.

Some of those same relatives told the Washington Post that the suicide, “the way she planned it out, that was her.”

“She was very careful. We couldn’t find her,” said Annette Meyer Clough, reportedly one of Joyce Meyer’s few remaining immediate family members.

This cold case was solved in partnership with Orthram, a private company providing advanced forensic DNA testing funded entirely by DNASolves anonymous donors.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

