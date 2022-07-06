RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 6 new COVID-19 testing…

6 new COVID-19 testing sites coming to Fairfax Co.

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

July 5, 2022, 4:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Six new COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Fairfax County, Virginia.

The county’s Health Department is partnering with Curative to offer free PCR tests at those six locations. The testing will be available at each site two days per week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning Tuesday.

Results will be provided in one to two days, according to a county flier.

According to a Fairfax County Health Department spokeswoman, the testing sites are located in areas where access to other options may be limited.

The locations include:

  • Centreville Library and Bailey’s Community Center on Tuesdays and Fridays.
  • New Grand Mart and James Lee Community Center on Thursdays and Sundays.
  • Richard Byrd Library and Groveton Baptist Church on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

While the county hasn’t had “huge demand” at other county coronavirus testing sites — partially because of the availability of at-home tests — “we do feel this resource will be well-utilized once people learn about it,” the spokeswoman said.

The county recommends testing for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who may have been exposed or anyone who recently traveled.

Curative bills insurance companies for testing, but it’s free for those who don’t have health insurance.

Neither appointments nor registration is required.

Arlington also offers coronavirus testing through Curative.

A full list of testing locations is available on the Fairfax County website.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FEMA’s enterprise cloud services potentially could lower costs by 30%-to-40%

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up