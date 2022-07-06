6 new COVID-19 testing sites coming to Fairfax Co.

Fairfax County's Health Department is partnering with Curative to offer free PCR tests at those six locations. The testing will be available at each site two days per week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Six new COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Fairfax County, Virginia.

The county’s Health Department is partnering with Curative to offer free PCR tests at those six locations. The testing will be available at each site two days per week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning Tuesday.

Results will be provided in one to two days, according to a county flier.

According to a Fairfax County Health Department spokeswoman, the testing sites are located in areas where access to other options may be limited.

The locations include:

Centreville Library and Bailey’s Community Center on Tuesdays and Fridays.

New Grand Mart and James Lee Community Center on Thursdays and Sundays.

Richard Byrd Library and Groveton Baptist Church on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

While the county hasn’t had “huge demand” at other county coronavirus testing sites — partially because of the availability of at-home tests — “we do feel this resource will be well-utilized once people learn about it,” the spokeswoman said.

The county recommends testing for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who may have been exposed or anyone who recently traveled.

Curative bills insurance companies for testing, but it’s free for those who don’t have health insurance.

Neither appointments nor registration is required.

Arlington also offers coronavirus testing through Curative.

A full list of testing locations is available on the Fairfax County website.