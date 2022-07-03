Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 3 accused of embezzling…

3 accused of embezzling thousands of Fairfax Co. school laptops

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 19, 2022, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three men are accused of “illegally relocating” thousands of Fairfax County, Virginia, Public Schools’ laptops.

Franque Minor II, 35, of Maryland, and Mario Jones Jr., 21, of Woodbridge, Virginia, were arrested and charged with embezzlement and larceny with the intent to distribute.

Fadi Atiyeh, 36, of Centreville, Virginia, was charged with receiving stolen property and larceny with the intent to distribute.

According to police, a box truck registered to Attyah Computer Recycling in Ashburn traveled multiple times to a warehouse in the 6800 block of Industrial Road in Springfield, where the laptops were being stored.

The laptops were set to be auctioned.

The driver of the truck would not exit the vehicle nor provide the necessary paperwork required to receive auctioned goods, according to police.

Laptops and computer parts would be loaded into the truck, and the driver would leave. Through the detective’s investigation, two warehouse employees were identified as facilitating the unlawful transactions, according to police.

On Thursday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the warehouse and saw the truck arrive at the location. The truck was stopped, police said, and stolen laptops were found in the vehicle.

Atiyeh, an employee of Attyah Computer Recycling, was the truck’s driver, police said. Additional evidence was recovered at the business, they said, after a search warrant was executed.

Later that day, detectives arrested Minor and Jones, who were both warehouse workers employed by Fairfax County Public Schools.

Preliminarily, detectives say that as many as 35,000 laptops were stolen with an estimated value of over $2 million, dating back to November 2020.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 703-256-8035. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Long-term implications of AFGE's 'difficult decision' to disclaim ICE officers' union chapter

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up