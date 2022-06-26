SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Residents asked to shelter in place during shooting investigation in Fairfax County

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

June 26, 2022, 3:05 PM

Residents in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, are being asked to shelter in place due to an active shooting Sunday afternoon.

Fairfax County police are on the scene of a shooting on the 3300 block of Lockheed Boulevard. One man has reportedly been injured from the shooting.

Officials say they believe the suspect may be hiding in an apartment complex nearby and that SWAT officers are en route to the scene.

Police issued a reverse 911 and asked people in the area to shelter in place during the investigation.

The wounded man has been taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Lockheed Blvd has been closed between Fordson Road and Fairchild Drive. Please avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

Below is the area where the investigation is happening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

