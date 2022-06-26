Residents asked to shelter in place during shooting investigation in Fairfax County

Residents in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, are being asked to shelter in place due to an active shooting Sunday afternoon.

Fairfax County police are on the scene of a shooting on the 3300 block of Lockheed Boulevard. One man has reportedly been injured from the shooting.

Officials say they believe the suspect may be hiding in an apartment complex nearby and that SWAT officers are en route to the scene.

Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 3300 blk of Lockheed Blvd, Alexandria. A man was taken to hospital w/injuries not considered life threatening. Officers believe the suspect may be in an apartment nearby. Please avoid the area as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/UqELUvGfcW — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 26, 2022

Police issued a reverse 911 and asked people in the area to shelter in place during the investigation.

The wounded man has been taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Lockheed Blvd has been closed between Fordson Road and Fairchild Drive. Please avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

Below is the area where the investigation is happening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.