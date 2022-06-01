John Schoeberlein, former Vienna town manager, dies at 74

John Schoeberlein, who served as Vienna's town manager for more than two decades, has died.

John Schoeberlein, who served as Vienna’s town manager for more than two decades, has died, the Northern Virginia town said Tuesday. He was 74.

The Sun Gazette reports Schoeberlein collapsed Monday in his yard while doing work. First responders were unable to revive him.

Schoeberlein served as town manager for 26 years from April 1985 until his retirement in May 2011. His two-decade tenure saw him balance over two dozen city budgets and attend hundreds of town council meetings and work sessions.

“John Schoeberlein diligently served as Vienna town manager with a commitment to fiscal responsibility and preserving the community’s small-town feel,” the town said in a statement.

“In his first year in Vienna, Schoeberlein set clear leadership goals for himself including conducting a community survey, evaluating infrastructure and examining financial and operational practices to inform strategic planning.”

The town credited Schoeberlein’s diligence for raising Vienna’s bond rating to AAA. Throughout his years as town manager, Schoeberlein also oversaw the building of Vienna’s police station and community center.

“I don’t profess to have all of the answers to problems we as Vienna residents are facing, but I am committed to work with staff and the citizens to find solutions,” Schoeberlein wrote in a June 1985 community newsletter, a few months after starting the job.

Before moving to Virginia, Schoeberlein served local governments in Illinois and Florida. In all, his career in public service spanned 40 years.

He stayed in touch with Vienna officials despite his 2011 retirement, offering guidance to his successor and the town council until his death.

Schoeberlein will not have a formal funeral, the Gazette reported. He is to be cremated.

He’s survived by his wife, son and grandson.