Fairfax teen charged again for threats against school

A Fairfax County teenager who was charged last year with making threats against a Virginia middle school is being charged again.

Shane Lucas, 18, was arrested Tuesday by Fairfax County police for allegedly making another bomb threat against Dominion High School in Sterling in Loudoun County and another threat at a county school.

The threats were made via email in May. Since then, Lucas has been undergoing a mental health evaluation.

In Dec. 2021, Lucas was charged with making threats of bodily injury or death for a social media post that included a photo of a firearm and threatening statements toward Farmwell Station Middle School — his former school.

He was released on the condition that there were no additional criminal violations for a year.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 26.