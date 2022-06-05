RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Fairfax Co. closes Lake Accotink Park ‘until further notice’ after suspected rabid coyote attack

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 5, 2022, 3:24 AM

Fairfax County Police say that three people were bitten by a suspected rabid coyote Saturday, causing the closure of Lake Accotink Park in Springfield, Virginia, until further notice.

Animal Protection Police Officers said that the adults were injured but none of the injuries were critical.

In a notice issued Saturday evening, officials with Fairfax County said they believed the coyote had rabies.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice. The latest information on that closure is available on the county’s website.

Police ask anyone who sees an “abnormally aggressive coyote”  to get to a safe place and call 911.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

