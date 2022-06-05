Fairfax Co. closes Lake Accotink Park ‘until further notice’ after suspected rabid coyote attack

Fairfax County Police say that three people were bitten by a suspected rabid coyote Saturday, causing the closure of Lake Accotink Park in Springfield, Virginia, until further notice.

Animal Protection Police Officers said that the adults were injured but none of the injuries were critical.

In a notice issued Saturday evening, officials with Fairfax County said they believed the coyote had rabies.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice. The latest information on that closure is available on the county’s website.

Police ask anyone who sees an “abnormally aggressive coyote” to get to a safe place and call 911.