Amber Alert: Police looking for 3-year-old Fairfax County girl

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 14, 2022, 11:40 PM

From left, Amelia (Mimi) Kraus, 3; and Catherine Kraus, 35. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Fairfax County, Virginia, 3-year-old girl.

Fairfax County police say Amelia (Mimi) Kraus was taken from her home in the Fort Hunt area Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. by Catherine Kraus, 35.

Virginia State Police said Amelia Kraus “is believed to be in extreme danger.” She was last seen on Tauxemont Road in Alexandria.

Amelia Kraus is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 34 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of white and pink Under Armour shoes

Fairfax County police told WTOP that Catherine Kraus is Amelia’s mother. Maryland State Police said that Catherine Kraus is the child’s non-custodial mother.

Catherine Kraus has blonde hair and brown eyes. She weighs 170 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. She has been known to wear wigs or may be bald.

They may be in a white Subaru sedan with Virginia tags EGLSWS, or a black Volkswagen SUV with Massachusetts tags WS5025, Virginia State Police said. They may be in the area of Frederick, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

There is a felony abduction warrant for Catherine Kraus.

Anyone with information should call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

