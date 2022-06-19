RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Alexandria teen killed in Hybla Valley shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 19, 2022, 10:03 PM

Fairfax County Police have identified the teenager killed in a Hybla Valley, Virginia, shooting.

Officers say they discovered 19-year-old Alexandria resident Darren Davis inside of a white Dodge Challenger in the 8000 block of Seaton Street.

Davis had multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials, and was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead later that evening.

Officers said Davis’ vehicle was parked in the roadway when a black Dodge Charger drove up to the vehicle, fired at the victim and drove away.

The department says its detectives believe this was not a random shooting. Police described the suspects as Black men in their 20s wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 703-246-7800 and select option two or use the department’s anonymous crime solvers options.

