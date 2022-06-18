RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
1 dead, shot inside car in Alexandria

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

June 18, 2022, 10:15 PM

Fairfax County police say that a man has died after a separate shooting in Alexandria.

It happened Saturday after 8 p.m. in the 8000 block of Seaton Street.

Fairfax County Police say the man was parked inside of his car when he was shot. Officers say that two other people fired from inside a black Dodge Charger with Maryland tags.

The suspects drove away and have yet to be identified.

The unidentified man was in the hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead roughly two hours after the shooting.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

 
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

