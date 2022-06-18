1 dead, shot inside car in Alexandria

Fairfax County police say that a man is in the hospital tonight after a separate shooting in Alexandria.

Fairfax County police say that a man has died after a separate shooting in Alexandria.

It happened Saturday after 8 p.m. in the 8000 block of Seaton Street.

Fairfax County Police say the man was parked inside of his car when he was shot. Officers say that two other people fired from inside a black Dodge Charger with Maryland tags.

The suspects drove away and have yet to be identified.

The unidentified man was in the hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead roughly two hours after the shooting.

Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 8000 blk of Seaton St in Alexandria. A man was parked in his vehicle & reported to be shot by 2 occupants of a blk Dodge Charger w/MD tags. Victim taken to hospital w/injuries considered life threatening. Suspects drove away. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/4pYyLeKzwJ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 19, 2022

A map of the approximate location is included below.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.