1 man dead, boy hospitalized in Oakton crash

A man has died after a crash at Bronzedale Drive and Fox Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia, on Sunday.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Fairfax County police came to the crash site to find a man and a boy hurt in a single-car crash.

Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, whose name police have not released yet, later died from his injuries.

The passenger, identified by police only as a boy, is still in the hospital.

Police closed Bronzedale Drive at Fox Mill Road for several hours to investigate the crash. The roadway reopened Monday morning.

