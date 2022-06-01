RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Zelenskyy shares Father's Day post | Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize | Russia could exploit division in 2022 midterms | Wimbledon player dodges Russia ban | War causing pain at the pump
1 man dead, boy hospitalized in Oakton crash

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

June 20, 2022, 8:15 AM

A man has died after a crash at Bronzedale Drive and Fox Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia, on Sunday.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Fairfax County police came to the crash site to find a man and a boy hurt in a single-car crash.

Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, whose name police have not released yet, later died from his injuries.

The passenger, identified by police only as a boy, is still in the hospital.

Police closed Bronzedale Drive at Fox Mill Road for several hours to investigate the crash. The roadway reopened Monday morning.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred:

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

