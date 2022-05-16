RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
You can have a piece of Clyde’s restaurant history as the Reston location gets ready to close

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 16, 2022, 3:12 AM

Starting on Monday morning, you can make your bid for a piece of local history as the Clydes restaurant in Reston, Virginia, is closing its doors after more than 30 years.

“One of the most striking pieces in the restaurant is a life-size horse,” said Jeff Owens, the CFO and head of corporate development for the Clydes Restaurant Group.

He said it’s got an interesting local history.

“It was actually used by a tack shop in Georgetown,” Owens said.

The horse is one of more than 200 items up for sale in an online auction from the restaurant, including lamps, artwork, and furniture that decorate the restaurant.

The auction runs for 10 days and ends on May 25.

It opens at 10 a.m. on Monday.

“A lot of this stuff is museum quality that’s available at a no reserve auction,” Owens said.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Clydes Team Member Emergency Assistance Fund.

“It’s a very cool collection of collectibles and fine arts,” Owens said. “There’s a lot involving horses and sailboats and rowing and model planes.”

There are also model boats, oars, wall sconces, saddles and more.

Find a complete listing of items on the auction website.

“It’s going to be an exciting auction, and we’re looking forward to getting it started.”

