Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Springfield identified

The woman who died in last week’s fatal three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Springfield, Virginia, was identified Monday by Virginia State Police.

According to authorities, Ciera T. Berry, 28, of Triangle, was driving a Nissan Altima south on I-95 around 3:30 a.m. when she tried to change lanes to the right and struck a Nissan Sentra.

The impact then caused the Sentra to strike a box truck another lane over to the right. Berry’s Altima also struck the truck and ran off the left side of the road, where it hit the Jersey wall and caught fire.

Berry died at the scene. Authorities said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger in Berry’s car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt either.

Police said the drivers of the Sentra and the box truck weren’t injured in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Speed and driver distraction are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.