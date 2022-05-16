RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Springfield identified

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 16, 2022, 11:36 AM

The woman who died in last week’s fatal three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Springfield, Virginia, was identified Monday by Virginia State Police.

According to authorities, Ciera T. Berry, 28, of Triangle, was driving a Nissan Altima south on I-95 around 3:30 a.m. when she tried to change lanes to the right and struck a Nissan Sentra.

The impact then caused the Sentra to strike a box truck another lane over to the right. Berry’s Altima also struck the truck and ran off the left side of the road, where it hit the Jersey wall and caught fire.

Berry died at the scene. Authorities said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger in Berry’s car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt either.

Police said the drivers of the Sentra and the box truck weren’t injured in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Speed and driver distraction are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

