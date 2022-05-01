1 dead, another seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Springfield

A driver is dead and their passenger is seriously hurt after their car crashed into a jersey wall and caught fire on Interstate-95 in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Monday morning, state police tell WTOP.

A driver is dead and their passenger is hurt after their car hit a Jersey wall and caught fire in Springfield. Courtesy Anne Kramer A person pulled a passenger out of a burning car after a three-car crash on I-95. Courtesy Anne Kramer

The three-car crash happened on I-95 south at the 169-mile marker in Springfield shortly after 3:30 a.m. Police said the impact of that collision caused one car to hit the Jersey wall.

A good Samaritan pulled the passenger out of the burning vehicle.

The driver died; the passenger was taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries.

The people in the other two cars were not seriously hurt, police said.

Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash and have not yet released a cause.

WTOP Traffic reported that some lanes of the road were closed for hours.