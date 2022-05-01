RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
1 dead, another seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Springfield

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

May 9, 2022, 11:52 AM

A driver is dead and their passenger is hurt after their car hit a Jersey wall and caught fire in Springfield.

A person pulled a passenger out of a burning car after a three-car crash on I-95.

One person is dead and another seriously hurt after a car crashed into a Jersey wall and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Monday morning.

The three-car crash happened on I-95 south at the 169-mile marker in Springfield shortly after 3:30 a.m. Police said the impact of that collision caused one car to hit the Jersey wall.

A good Samaritan pulled the passenger out of the burning vehicle.

The driver died; the passenger was taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries.

The people in the other two cars were not seriously hurt, police said.

Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash and have not yet released a cause.

WTOP Traffic reported that some lanes of the road were closed for hours.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

