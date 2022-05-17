Railroad work to close Main Street in Clifton

A main road in the Town of Clifton in Virginia will be closed Thursday to complete maintenance work at the railroad crossing.

Clifton Vice Mayor Regan McDonald said Main Street will be closed in both directions at the crossing, as the Northern Southern Railroad will do work from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some 16,000 daily travelers may be affected.

Below is the affected area.