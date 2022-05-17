RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fall of Mariupol appears at hand | Russia targeting schools | Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival | Who are Mariupol's last defenders?
Railroad work to close Main Street in Clifton

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 17, 2022, 11:24 PM

A main road in the Town of Clifton in Virginia will be closed Thursday to complete maintenance work at the railroad crossing.

Clifton Vice Mayor Regan McDonald said Main Street will be closed in both directions at the crossing, as the Northern Southern Railroad will do work from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some 16,000 daily travelers may be affected.

Below is the affected area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

