Police identify older couple found dead in their Fairfax home

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

May 17, 2022, 6:27 AM

A husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself inside the couple’s home in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Fairfax County Police Department’s preliminary investigation leads police to believe that Michael Bregman, 77, shot to death his wife, Madeline Bregman, 76, and then shot himself before 3 p.m. Saturday.

The police said that the two were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside their home in the 10400 block of Stallworth Court after a welfare check. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities found several spent cartridge cases and a firearm within the home. Police said that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be completing autopsies to confirm the manner and cause of death.

This is the seventh homicide in Fairfax County so far this year. Police said that there were seven homicides at this point in 2021 as well.

Below is the area where the couple was found:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

