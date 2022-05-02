2 dead in Fairfax Co. ‘domestic-related incident’

Fairfax County Police say two people were found dead inside a home in Fairfax, Virginia.

Officers say it happened in the area of Stallworth Court near Oak View Elementary School.

A community member requested a welfare check just before 3 p.m., telling officers that they expected to hear from an unidentified male and female.

Police are investigating what kind of relationship the two had. A spokesperson for the department tells WTOP that the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Officials are still investigating the cause of death.

Detectives are on the scene in the 10400 blk of Stallworth Ct in Fairfax after officers discovered two deceased persons following a welfare check. Preliminarily, this appears to be a domestic-related incident. There is no known threat to the public at this time. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/rb6bDedv1Q — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 14, 2022

This is a developing story.