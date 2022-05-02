RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
2 dead in Fairfax Co. ‘domestic-related incident’

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

May 14, 2022, 8:07 PM

Fairfax County Police say two people were found dead inside a home in Fairfax, Virginia.

Officers say it happened in the area of Stallworth Court near Oak View Elementary School.

A community member requested a welfare check just before 3 p.m., telling officers that they expected to hear from an unidentified male and female.

Police are investigating what kind of relationship the two had. A spokesperson for the department tells WTOP that the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Officials are still investigating the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

