Northern Va. gang members convicted of murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking

Three members of Fairfax County's "Reccless Tigers," which prosecutors call a violent gang and drug trafficking enterprise, have been convicted on a slew of charges including murder and kidnapping related to a 2019 revenge killing.

According to court documents, gang members abducted Brandon White in January 2019 at a shopping mall in Fairfax County, drove him to a wooded area in Richmond, and shot and stabbed him to death. Prosecutors said White had testified against another gang member in an assault case two months before White was killed, and Reccless Tiger members had threatened to kill him if he testified.

Fairfax County residents 24-year-old Peter Le and 26-year-old Young Yoo were convicted in the murder, along with 28-year-old California resident Joseph Lamborn.

The case was part of a broader investigation into the gang’s activity. Court records show the Reccless Tigers originated in Centreville in 2011 and sold thousands of pounds of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and prescription drugs in Northern Virginia. The group is affiliated with a California gang called the West Side Asian Boyz.

Evidence presented at trial indicated the gang persistently intimidated and retaliated against people who didn’t pay their drug debts and who might have cooperated with police. Prosecutors said the gang hit homes in Fairfax, Stafford and Prince William counties with Molotov cocktails, and vandalized homes to the point that people were forced to move in some cases.

On top of charges connected to the 2019 kidnapping and murder, Le, Yoo and Lamborn were convicted on racketeering and drug trafficking related charges. Prosecutors said all three men face mandatory life in prison when they’re sentenced on Sept. 9.

California resident and 28-year-old Tony Le was also convicted on racketeering and drug charges and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Twenty-one other people have been convicted on charges connected to the investigation of the Reccless Tigers.