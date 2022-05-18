RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Men struck and killed in Inner Loop crash identified

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 18, 2022, 2:51 PM

The two men who were struck and killed after they got out of a stopped car on the westbound lanes of the Capital Beltway were identified by police Wednesday.

According to police, a Toyota Corolla had stopped in a center westbound travel lane on I-495 near Telegraph Road shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The driver and a passenger — Abdellah Bougrine, 54, of Alexandria, and Driss Bougrine, 59, of Fairfax — got out. Moments later, both men and the Toyota were struck by a westbound Ford truck.

The crash caused the Toyota to run off the right side of the interstate and hit the guardrail.

Then a westbound Mazda Miata struck one of the men.

Abdellah and Driss died at the scene. The drivers of the Ford and the Mazda were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed, police said.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

