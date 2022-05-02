2 dead in Inner Loop crash

Two are dead after they got out of a car on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway and were struck by other vehicles.

Two people died after they got out of a stopped Toyota Corolla on the westbound lanes of the Capital Beltway near Telegraph Road and were struck by a pickup truck Thursday night. One of the victims was then struck by a car.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine N. Geller, in an email, was not able to specify the ages of the victims who died at the scene, but did say both were male.

“At this stage of the crash investigation, it appears a Toyota Corolla stopped in the center westbound lane, where its male driver and male passenger exited the vehicle. Moments later a Ford Ranger came upon the vehicle in the travel lane and struck it and the two males. A third vehicle, a westbound Mazda Miata, then struck one of the males,” the email said.

The victims’ remains have been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for “examination, autopsy and positive identification,” Geller said.

The police did not say whether the drivers of the Ford Ranger and Mazda Miata sustained any injuries in the 11:04 p.m. crash.

The police investigation closed the local lanes of the Inner Loop until 5 a.m.