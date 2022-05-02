RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 2 dead in Inner…

2 dead in Inner Loop crash

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

May 13, 2022, 7:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two people died after they got out of a stopped Toyota Corolla on the westbound lanes of the Capital Beltway near Telegraph Road and were struck by a pickup truck Thursday night. One of the victims was then struck by a car.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine N. Geller, in an email, was not able to specify the ages of the victims who died at the scene, but did say both were male.

VDOT camera shot of crash
The crash scene is seen in a Virginia Department of Transportation camera. (Courtesy VDOT)

“At this stage of the crash investigation, it appears a Toyota Corolla stopped in the center westbound lane, where its male driver and male passenger exited the vehicle. Moments later a Ford Ranger came upon the vehicle in the travel lane and struck it and the two males. A third vehicle, a westbound Mazda Miata, then struck one of the males,” the email said.

The victims’ remains have been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for “examination, autopsy and positive identification,” Geller said.

The police did not say whether the drivers of the Ford Ranger and Mazda Miata sustained any injuries in the 11:04 p.m. crash.

The police investigation closed the local lanes of the Inner Loop until 5 a.m.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

EEOC, DOJ 'sounding alarm’ over AI hiring tools that screen out disabled applicants

USPS board is now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up