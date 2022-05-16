Falls Church police to begin using body cams

The Falls Church, Virginia, police will begin using body-worn cameras on all calls this month, the department said in a statement Monday.

The Falls Church, Virginia, police will begin using body-worn cameras on all calls this month, the department said in a statement Monday.

Officers will start using cameras on all calls for service on Monday, though the department didn’t say when the implementation would be complete.

They can be switched on at an officer’s discretion, or turned on automatically when a police car’s emergency lights are turned on, the department said.

“Deploying body worn cameras is an important undertaking for our city, because we want to build on the established relationship between law enforcement and our community,” Chief Mary Gavin said in the statement.

The chief also said the cameras would help the department meet several of the objectives set by the Use of Force Review Committee.

The Falls Church police have used dashboard cameras for more than a decade, the police said.