Tornado confirmed in Centreville, National Weather Service says

Another tornado struck Fairfax County, Virginia, during last week's storm.

The National Weather Service said that an EF-0 tornado touched down Thursday in Centreville for about one minute. It had an estimated speed of 85 mph. An EF-0 is the lowest of six tiers on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures tornadic intensity.

An additional EF0 tornado was confirmed in Centreville from Thursday March 31st. pic.twitter.com/vWUrooZqF7 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 4, 2022

The tornado toppled and uprooted some 15 pine trees at the end of Batavia Drive. It traveled for about 240 feet.

After the Centreville tornado struck, another EF-0 tornado touched down in the Tysons Corner area. That tornado caused damage to two gas stations on Chain Bridge Road.