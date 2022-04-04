RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Tornado confirmed in Centreville,…

Tornado confirmed in Centreville, National Weather Service says

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 4, 2022, 6:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Another tornado struck Fairfax County, Virginia, during last week’s storm.

The National Weather Service said that an EF-0 tornado touched down Thursday in Centreville for about one minute. It had an estimated speed of 85 mph. An EF-0 is the lowest of six tiers on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures tornadic intensity.

The tornado toppled and uprooted some 15 pine trees at the end of Batavia Drive. It traveled for about 240 feet.

After the Centreville tornado struck, another EF-0 tornado touched down in the Tysons Corner area. That tornado caused damage to two gas stations on Chain Bridge Road.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

DoD Cloud Exchange: DISA’s Sharon Woods on ‘technicians of the future’

Republicans want to know the cost of inflation on 2023 Defense budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up