At least 1 possible tornado suspected in Fairfax County as storm pummels DC region

Tornado warnings were issued Thursday night, as the first severe storm of the season pummeled the D.C. area, causing fallen trees, power outages and damaged structures.

Two gas stations on Chain Bridge Road in the Tysons Corner area had damages from what could be at least one possible tornado that touched down in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed whether tornadoes touched down, but a video showed strong swirling winds in the Tysons Corner area. (Editor’s note: The video contains profanity.)

Tysons Mobil and Sunoco on Chain Bridge Rd. took a direct hit. No injuries. Roof of Sunoco was partially unmoored. pic.twitter.com/AHumJYTk5d — Christopher (@RealPotatus) April 1, 2022

“I do think this was a tornado … a small tornado,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer, who called home while on the air upon realizing that his home was in the path of the severe weather. “Fortunately, they went down to the basement, and they were OK.”

Typically, the National Weather Service sends its investigators to survey the areas where tornadoes were suspected to have struck.

Metrorail was single-tracking Thursday night between the McLean and Tysons Corner stations due to a track obstruction. A Metro spokesperson said a ceiling tile blew off and is on the track. Normal service resumed just before midnight.

In Montgomery County, a tree fell along Sheridan and Hancock avenues in Takoma Park, the National Weather Service reported.

The threat of severe weather ended before midnight, but left some lingering showers as a powerful cold front crossed the area. Friday will start out pretty gray, with increasing sunshine during the day. It will be breezy and cooler, with highs near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the mid 50s. However, there will be a few light showers Saturday night into early Sunday due to a low-pressure center marching toward the mid-Atlantic, Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said.

There will be some break for sunshine Sunday with highs in the upper 50s, but it will be cloudy.

High pressure will bring drier air and sunshine back to the area Monday, with pleasant highs in the 60s.

Forecast

Friday : Morning clouds giving way to sunshine, breezy and cooler. Highs near 60 degrees.

: Morning clouds giving way to sunshine, breezy and cooler. Highs near 60 degrees. Saturday : Mostly sunny with a few clouds, seasonable. A few showers at night. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

: Mostly sunny with a few clouds, seasonable. A few showers at night. Highs in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday : Morning showers; otherwise, clouds with some sun and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

: Morning showers; otherwise, clouds with some sun and cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s.

Current weather

Power Outages