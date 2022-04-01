RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Tornado touched down in Tysons Corner on Thursday, NWS says

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 1, 2022, 3:33 PM

The National Weather Service will determine whether a tornado touched down in the Tysons area on March 31, 2022. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

It’s official: Virginia’s Tysons Corner experienced a brief tornado during Thursday night’s severe weather.

The National Weather Service’s Sterling office confirmed that a twister touched down along Chain Bridge Road, just northwest of Tysons Corner Mall, for about a minute on Thursday evening — enough to damage a pair of gas stations and send loose items airborne.

A damage assessment team estimated its peak winds at 85 mph, rating it an EF-0 — the lowest of six tiers on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which measures tornadic intensity.

Their analysis found the tornado traveled for about 150 yards, or 450 feet, before the storm’s rotation weakened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

