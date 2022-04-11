Private DNA lab Bode expands in Fairfax Co.

A private DNA lab that helped police identify two victims of the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" is expanding operations in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Bode Technology plans to invest $2 million into the expansion, which includes bringing dozens of jobs to the county. Overall, the lab says, it will hire 70 new positions, including senior and entry-level lab technicians, forensic scientists and business support roles.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion in a news release Monday.

The lab, considered one of the pioneers in the field of DNA, is headquartered in Lorton, Virginia.

Bode helped eliminate a statewide backlog of untested sexual assault kits in Virginia, and it assists police agencies across the country in identifying suspected criminals and closing cold cases.

“We are proud to have this innovative, Virginia-founded business and congratulate Bode Technology on its continued growth in Fairfax County,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Biotechnology is evolving rapidly in the 21st century and leading firms like Bode help drive the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in this vital sector.”

The company said the expansion is aimed at meeting increased customer demand.

“For more than 25 years, Bode Technology has called Virginia our home, and today’s announcement is a testament to that bond,” said Bode CEO Mike Cariola.

“To help fight crime, we need to hire the most talented scientists in the world, and the universities in Virginia and surrounding areas have been essential to our success. Demand for our services has increased, and today we are recruiting talented scientists from across the country to join us here in Fairfax County so that we can continue our mission.”

Earlier this year, analysts at the lab helped authorities identify two women police say were killed by Anthony Robinson, whom authorities have called the “Shopping Cart Killer,” because he allegedly used a shopping cart to transport the women’s remains.

Bode Technology is also one of the main suppliers of DNA services for the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences, which had its accreditation to perform forensic casework pulled last year.