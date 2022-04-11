RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Private DNA lab Bode…

Private DNA lab Bode expands in Fairfax Co.

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 11, 2022, 2:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A private DNA lab that helped police identify two victims of the so-called “Shopping Cart Killer” is expanding operations in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Bode Technology plans to invest $2 million into the expansion, which includes bringing dozens of jobs to the county. Overall, the lab says, it will hire 70 new positions, including senior and entry-level lab technicians, forensic scientists and business support roles.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion in a news release Monday.

The lab, considered one of the pioneers in the field of DNA, is headquartered in Lorton, Virginia.

Bode helped eliminate a statewide backlog of untested sexual assault kits in Virginia, and it assists police agencies across the country in identifying suspected criminals and closing cold cases.

“We are proud to have this innovative, Virginia-founded business and congratulate Bode Technology on its continued growth in Fairfax County,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Biotechnology is evolving rapidly in the 21st century and leading firms like Bode help drive the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in this vital sector.”

The company said the expansion is aimed at meeting increased customer demand.

“For more than 25 years, Bode Technology has called Virginia our home, and today’s announcement is a testament to that bond,” said Bode CEO Mike Cariola.

“To help fight crime, we need to hire the most talented scientists in the world, and the universities in Virginia and surrounding areas have been essential to our success. Demand for our services has increased, and today we are recruiting talented scientists from across the country to join us here in Fairfax County so that we can continue our mission.”

Earlier this year, analysts at the lab helped authorities identify two women police say were killed by Anthony Robinson, whom authorities have called the “Shopping Cart Killer,” because he allegedly used a shopping cart to transport the women’s remains.

Bode Technology is also one of the main suppliers of DNA services for the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences, which had its accreditation to perform forensic casework pulled last year.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up