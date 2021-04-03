First on WTOP: Embattled DC crime lab has accreditation suspended

The embattled D.C. crime lab, already under investigation for its handling of a ballistics error in a murder case, has had its accreditation to perform forensic testing temporarily yanked.

The D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences’ accreditation was suspended April 2, according to a notice posted on the website of the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

The suspension appears to cover a wide range of forensic disciplines — not just the lab’s ballistics work — including DNA and fingerprint analysis as well as digital evidence analysis, according to the lab’s updated certification posted online. The lab is required to be accredited under the legislation creating the agency in 2011.

An email from DFS Director Jenifer Smith sent late Friday night to DFS staff said: “Late in the afternoon today, ANAB advised me that they have suspended the laboratory’s accreditation. The laboratory will be appealing this determination. I will keep you all informed as the situation progresses. I am proud of the work that all of you do everyday, especially during these unprecedented times.”

She closed the email with “WE ARE …. DFS!”

WTOP has reached out to DFS for further comment. A phone call to Pamela Sale, vice president of forensics for ANAB, was not returned Saturday morning.

It’s unclear what the suspension means for the lab’s current casework.

The lab, which is an independent D.C. agency with a director appointed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, is responsible for analyzing evidence from nearly all major crime scenes in the District, including firearms, DNA and fingerprints. In 2015, the accrediting board found deficient practices in the lab’s DNA unit, which led to the lab temporarily halting all DNA casework for about nine months and the resignation of the lab’s former director.

WTOP has also requested comment from the office of Mayor Bowser and D.C. Council member Charles Allen, who chairs the council’s judiciary and public safety committee.

The suspension of the lab’s accreditation follows a scathing report from a team of experts hired by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. to review the work of the lab’s Firearms Examination Unit, following the discovery of a series of errors at the lab that incorrectly linked cartridge casings from two 2015 killings to the same gun.

The report, which followed a nearly year-long review into the firearms unit’s practices, recommended the unit immediately cease its casework, citing “very serious” problems with lab management that have “cast doubt on the reliability of the work product of the entire DFS laboratory.”

The report, which was made public in court papers filed late last month in D.C. Superior Court, included allegations that firearms unit managers pressured examiners, who were tasked with looking into the error, to change their findings in an apparent attempt to minimize the original error and then “misrepresented” findings to the lab’s accrediting board, ANAB.

The report said it uncovered “very serious, and perhaps more troubling, problems associated with DFS management,” and that management at the agency “not only failed to properly address the conflicting results” uncovered by the prosecutors’ audit team “but also engaged in actions to alter the results reached by examiners assigned to conduct a re-examination of the evidence.”

The D.C. Office of the Inspector General opened a criminal investigation late last year to look into the allegations, according to court filings. The status of that investigation is unclear.

For months, the lab has defended itself against the allegations, suggesting federal prosecutors had no authority to audit or investigate the lab, which is an independent agency under D.C. law and questioning the independence of the experts the prosecutors had selected.

In addition, the lab had pointed to the decision by ANAB last October to reaccredit the lab after conducting an in-person review of the firearms unit over the summer. The accrediting body also looked into an initial complaint raised by prosecutors last year that the lab had failed to properly investigate the casings error, but ultimately closed the complaint as “not valid,” DFS has maintained.

Smith, the lab director, told WTOP in an interview last fall that her department runs “a darn good lab,” and that the broader dispute with prosecutors over the firearms unit’s casework stemmed from differences in interpretation that are common in some fields of forensic science. She suggested the lab’s “inconclusive” findings indicated its examiners were more conservative in making conclusions than prosecutors liked.

Before the latest allegations came to light, an ANAB official speaking at a January meeting of experts that advise the DFS director, said she had no reservations about the quality of the lab’s work and was “confident” the lab was following its protocols and meeting accreditation requirements.