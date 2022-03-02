Falls Church drops mask requirement for city buildings

Masks are no longer required for city employees or for the general public using city facilities in Falls Church.

Starting Wednesday, the Northern Virginia city said that masks are no longer required to go into city hall, the community center and the Mary Riley Styles Public Library.

The city based its decision on new metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now classifies COVID-19’s impact on Falls Church as “medium” and its impact on neighboring jurisdictions as “low.”

The CDC’s new guidelines judge the virus’s affect on a community through three metrics:

New COVID-19 cases in past seven days per 100,000 people;

New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 (seven-day total);

Percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (seven-day average).

However, the city said that those who still wish to wear a mask are free to do so.