Fairfax Co. massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

An unlicensed masseuse turned himself in on Friday after Fairfax County Police say he sexually assaulted a patient at the Annandale Gerontology Clinic in Virginia.

Kyung Pil Chang, 55, of Haymarket was arrested after police say he assaulted the victim when she went to the clinic at 4216 Evergreen Lane for treatment on Jan. 25. During the massage, the man touched the victim’s breasts and penetrated her vagina.

The victim told police she couldn’t stop the assault and she reported the incident after leaving the clinic.

Chang is a contractor for other businesses in the county and police say they’re working to identify those locations.

Police served Chang an arrest warrant on Thursday and he turned himself in the next day. He’s being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case or who believes they were assaulted by Chang to call the Crime Solvers by phone — 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text — Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411 or contact them by web — Click HERE.

Chang’s photo is in a news release from police.