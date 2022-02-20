Pedestrian killed in Fairfax Co. collision

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and police closed portions of Ox Road in both directions while Crash Reconstructions detectives started an investigation.

Fairfax County, Virginia police say that a man has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

It happened near the intersection of Ox and Workhouse roads in Lorton, Virginia.

Police say that a male pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, which remained at the scene of the collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and police closed portions of Ox Road in both directions while Crash Reconstructions detectives started an investigation.

The investigation continues, though Ox Road has reopened.

Police have indicated plans to provide updates on this incident and the reason for the accident has yet to be determined.

Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives continue to investigate. Ox Road is now open. Updates will be posted on our blog, https://t.co/lhGv3NDvYs, when available.https://t.co/gdF7AfnkVM — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 20, 2022

A map of where the incident occurred is included below.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.