OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Pedestrian killed in Fairfax…

Pedestrian killed in Fairfax Co. collision

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 20, 2022, 12:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax County, Virginia police say that a man has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

It happened near the intersection of Ox and Workhouse roads in Lorton, Virginia.

Police say that a male pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, which remained at the scene of the collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and police closed portions of Ox Road in both directions while Crash Reconstructions detectives started an investigation.

The investigation continues, though Ox Road has reopened.

Police have indicated plans to provide updates on this incident and the reason for the accident has yet to be determined.

A map of where the incident occurred is included below.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up