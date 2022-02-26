Fairfax daycare provider arrested after 8-month-old ‘significantly’ bruised

Shaista Laiq, who provided in-home daycare services for 20 years, was arrested on Thursday after an baby sustained "significant bruising" while in her care, police said.

After a baby sustained “significant bruising,” a 67-year-old daycare provider was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Thursday evening, police say.

Shaista Laiq, of Fairfax, operated an in-home daycare at 10858 Santa Clara Drive. That daycare is being shut down, Fairfax County police said.

When the parents picked up their 8-month-old baby from Laiq’s daycare on Jan. 19, they noticed the child was injured, according to police.

Their baby was treated for “significant bruising to the upper body” that was considered to be non-life-threatening. Hospital staff contacted Child Protective services because they believed the injuries were sustained during an assault, police said.

After being arrested, police said Laiq was taken to the Adult Detention Center and released on an unsecured bond.

Victim specialists from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division were assigned to the case to make sure the victim’s family receives appropriate resources and assistance, according to police.

Laiq has been an in-home daycare provider for 20 years, according to police. A listing for her daycare on the website Winnie advertises her as a licensed provider who provides services to children between 2 months to 5 years and 11 months old.

County detectives are asking anyone whose child attends, or previously attended, the daycare and believe their child may have had illegal contact with Laiq to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.