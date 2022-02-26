CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax daycare provider arrested…

Fairfax daycare provider arrested after 8-month-old ‘significantly’ bruised

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 26, 2022, 7:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a baby sustained “significant bruising,” a 67-year-old daycare provider was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Thursday evening, police say.

Shaista Laiq, of Fairfax, operated an in-home daycare at 10858 Santa Clara Drive. That daycare is being shut down, Fairfax County police said.

When the parents picked up their 8-month-old baby from Laiq’s daycare on Jan. 19, they noticed the child was injured, according to police.

Their baby was treated for “significant bruising to the upper body” that was considered to be non-life-threatening. Hospital staff contacted Child Protective services because they believed the injuries were sustained during an assault, police said.

After being arrested, police said Laiq was taken to the Adult Detention Center and released on an unsecured bond.

Victim specialists from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division were assigned to the case to make sure the victim’s family receives appropriate resources and assistance, according to police.

Laiq has been an in-home daycare provider for 20 years, according to police. A listing for her daycare on the website Winnie advertises her as a licensed provider who provides services to children between 2 months to 5 years and 11 months old.

County detectives are asking anyone whose child attends, or previously attended, the daycare and believe their child may have had illegal contact with Laiq to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up