Fairfax Co. School Board expands ban on guns

The Fairfax County, Virginia, School Board voted Tuesday to ban firearms on all school-owned and -leased properties -- not just schools.

The proposal also directs the school system to review curriculum and other policies relating to gun violence and suicide prevention.

Board member Karl Frisch, who co-sponsored the proposal with Laura Jane Cohen, said in a statement that the proposal took advantage of a new Virginia law allowing school boards to ban guns in all buildings owned or leased by a school system – not just schools themselves, where guns have been banned for years.

“We must ensure that, as a school system, we are doing all we can to protect our students and staff from the horrors of gun violence,” Cohen said in the statement.

The proposal “continues the school board’s recent work to bolster gun violence prevention,” Frisch said, adding that Superintendent Scott Brabrand last December implemented a proposal requiring parents and guardians be reminded of their legal obligations regarding firearm storage.