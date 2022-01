A man was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a person at the Tysons Corner Metro Station in Virginia.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a person at the Tysons Corner Metro Station in Virginia.

According to Metro Transit Police, officers responded to a reported stabbing at around 5:30 p.m.

One person with stab wounds was taken to the hospital, a Metro spokesperson said. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect was later spotted by Fairfax County Police nearby and taken into custody.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not released.