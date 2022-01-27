CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Inner Loop reopens after black ice closed highway in Northern Virginia

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

January 27, 2022, 9:03 AM

Traffic builds on the Beltway’s Inner Loop after an ice-related closure on Jan. 27, 2022.

WTOP/Darci Marchese
Delays grow on the Beltway Inner Loop before the George Washington Parkway on Jan. 27, 2022.

Courtesy VDOT
Courtesy VDOT
Courtesy VDOT
Courtesy VDOT
Courtesy VDOT
Icy conditions forced the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop to close for treatment in Northern Virginia early Thursday, snarling travel for thousands of rush hour commuters before two lanes reopened around 8 a.m.

All lanes reopened by 9 a.m.

Traffic cameras from the Virginia Department of Transportation showed workers spreading salt on the Inner Loop, just beyond the ramp for the southbound George Washington Parkway after multiple spinouts due to black ice.

 

During the closure, the Inner Loop was diverted onto the southbound George Washington Parkway. Drivers then turned around at Turkey Run Park and rejoined the Inner Loop before the American Legion Bridge via the northbound G.W. Parkway.

Delays on the Inner Loop stretched back for miles before the diversion to the interchange with Interstate 66.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

