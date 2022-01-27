Inner Loop reopens after black ice closed highway in Northern Virginia

Icy conditions forced the Capital Beltway's Inner Loop to close for treatment in Northern Virginia early Thursday, snarling travel for thousands of rush hour commuters before lanes reopened around 8 a.m.

All lanes reopened by 9 a.m.

Traffic cameras from the Virginia Department of Transportation showed workers spreading salt on the Inner Loop, just beyond the ramp for the southbound George Washington Parkway after multiple spinouts due to black ice.

Update: Two left lanes have reopened. Crews still treating other lanes. Pls watch for them! https://t.co/PYmnE623SC — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 27, 2022

During the closure, the Inner Loop was diverted onto the southbound George Washington Parkway. Drivers then turned around at Turkey Run Park and rejoined the Inner Loop before the American Legion Bridge via the northbound G.W. Parkway.

Delays on the Inner Loop stretched back for miles before the diversion to the interchange with Interstate 66.

