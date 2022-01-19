CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Judge to decide lawsuit…

Judge to decide lawsuit alleging admissions discrimination at Thomas Jefferson High School

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 7:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has heard arguments on whether an elite public high school in Northern Virginia discriminated against Asian American families when it overhauled its admissions policies amid a push to increase Black and Hispanic representation there.

The hearing Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria debated the constitutionality of the new admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

The policy requires geographical diversity in who’s admitted.

But plaintiffs say geographical diversity is just a proxy for racial quotas.

The Fairfax County school system says it had no intent to discriminate.

The school is routinely ranked as one of the nation’s best public schools, and admission is highly competitive.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Three perspectives on network modernization: 'fail fast, fail small, and succeed'

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up