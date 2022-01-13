Fairfax Co. could be getting additional pickleball courts in the near future

Fans of the popular participant sport pickleball in Fairfax County, Virginia, may have something to get excited about: The county's Park Authority Board endorsed a study suggesting some underused tennis courts be converted to suit the game.

Fans of the popular participant sport pickleball in Fairfax County, Virginia, may have something to get excited about: The county’s Park Authority Board endorsed a study suggesting some underused tennis courts be converted to suit the game.

The study conducted by members of the park authority polled members of the community on what they want when playing pickleball.

The results found that many residents were in favor of equipping some tennis courts with movable nets in order to make them adaptable to pickleball.

The report also suggested using future park bonds and other funding sources to build at least two pickleball-only facilities that would be suitable for large groups and tournaments.