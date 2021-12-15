CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Woman dies after being…

Woman dies after being struck by car on Leesburg Pike

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

December 15, 2021, 11:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman is dead after a car struck her on Leesburg Pike in Falls Church, Virginia, on Monday.

The Fairfax County police said Nguyet Ly, 68, was walking east in the westbound travel lane of Leesburg Pike at Magnolia Drive near the shoulder at around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Subaru Impreza.

The driver was making a right turn out of a business in the 5900 block of Leesburg Pike. There was no sidewalk on the part of the roadway where Ly was walking.

Ly was taken to a hospital, where she died that evening.

The police said that so far, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is the 13th pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County so far this year, the police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The police are asking anyone with more information to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted by phone to 1-866-411-TIPS, by text to 847411 or online.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

Biden executive order seeks 'seamless' customer experience across federal services

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up