Woman dies after being struck by car on Leesburg Pike

A woman is dead after a car struck her on Leesburg Pike in Falls Church, Virginia, on Monday.

The Fairfax County police said Nguyet Ly, 68, was walking east in the westbound travel lane of Leesburg Pike at Magnolia Drive near the shoulder at around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Subaru Impreza.

The driver was making a right turn out of a business in the 5900 block of Leesburg Pike. There was no sidewalk on the part of the roadway where Ly was walking.

Ly was taken to a hospital, where she died that evening.

The police said that so far, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is the 13th pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County so far this year, the police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The police are asking anyone with more information to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted by phone to 1-866-411-TIPS, by text to 847411 or online.