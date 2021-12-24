Virginia Amtrak train delayed nearly 12 hours Thursday

In a rough start to the Christmas holiday for some Amtrak passengers, a train from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida was delayed for nearly 12 hours Thursday.

In a rough start to the Christmas holiday for some Amtrak passengers, a train from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida was delayed for nearly 12 hours Thursday — affecting more than 350 people.

Amtrak told WTOP that the train was supposed to leave Fairfax County at 4 p.m. but it didn’t actually head out until 3:20 this morning because of a freight issue.

On social media, some people complained about waiting in crowded and dirty conditions in the terminal.

@AmtrakMM UNACCEPTABLE! 10-13hr delay, too few and totally unhelpful status updates, crowded, cold, smelly terminal. Amtrak owes every customer on trains 52 and 53 100% refunds. @Amtrak @AmtrakOIG — RealDC (@RealDC1776) December 24, 2021

Friday’s trains both to and from Lorton and Sanford have been canceled.