Virginia Amtrak train delayed nearly 12 hours Thursday

Teddy Gelman | tgelman@wtop.com

December 24, 2021, 8:03 AM

In a rough start to the Christmas holiday for some Amtrak passengers, a train from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida was delayed for nearly 12 hours Thursday — affecting more than 350 people.

Amtrak told WTOP that the train was supposed to leave Fairfax County at 4 p.m. but it didn’t actually head out until 3:20 this morning because of a freight issue.

On social media, some people complained about waiting in crowded and dirty conditions in the terminal.

Friday’s trains both to and from Lorton and Sanford have been canceled.

Teddy Gelman

Teddy Gelman became WTOP’s morning drive editor in 2020 after he was weekend morning editor and assistant editor. He joined WTOP in 2018 after graduating from University of Delaware, where he was Sports Director for the student radio station and Managing Editor for the student-run for the newspaper.

