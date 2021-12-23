HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Va. State Trooper hospitalized after cruiser overturns in I-95 chase

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 7:54 PM

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital Thursday after his vehicle overturned during a chase on Interstate 95 during the busy evening rush hour.

According to NBC Washington, police say the trooper was hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

The trooper’s cruiser overturned in the northbound I-95 lanes near Lorton. Police chased the suspect up I-95 onto I-395, where the suspect crashed his car into the median near the Edsall Road exit. WTOP’s Dave Dildine reports that the pursuit began around 5 p.m.

The driver was arrested.

The chase resulted in long backups on the highway on a busy travel day for the nation’s most heavily traveled north-south highway.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this story. 

