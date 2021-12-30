CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Police ID cyclist killed in collision in Mclean, Va.

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

December 30, 2021, 7:03 PM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified Matthew Jaeger, 33, as the cyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Mclean, Va on Wednesday.

According to police, around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jaeger was riding his bicycle east on Ingleside Avenue towards the intersection with Dolley Madison Boulevard. When he entered the intersection, Jaeger was struck by the driver of a 2014 BMW 328xi that was traveling south on Dolley Madison Boulevard.

Jaeger was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. The driver of the BMW remained on the scene, where he was questioned by police.

Investigators believe that speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

Fairfax police say an investigation into the collision will continue and anyone who has information regarding the crash should call the FCPD Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

This is the third cyclist involved death of 2021 in Fairfax county.

