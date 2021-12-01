CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 killed in McLean crash

1 killed in McLean crash

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

December 29, 2021, 5:06 PM

Drivers in McLean, Virginia, are advised to seek an alternate route after a fatal crash closed a portion of Dolley Madison Boulevard.

Dolley Madison Boulevard is closed between Old Dominion Drive and Elm Street in both directions.

Fairfax County police said the crash involved a bicyclist and the driver remained on the scene.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

bicycle | crash

