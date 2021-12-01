1 killed in McLean crash

Drivers in McLean, Virginia, are advised to seek an alternate route after a fatal crash closed a portion of Dolley Madison Boulevard.

Dolley Madison Boulevard is closed between Old Dominion Drive and Elm Street in both directions.

Fairfax County police said the crash involved a bicyclist and the driver remained on the scene.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.