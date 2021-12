Residents of several Rose Hill Apartments in Virginia's Fairfax County are being displaced after fire Wednesday morning.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue tweeted that investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze in the 6200 block of Rose Hill Drive.

Two people went to the hospital with what the fire department described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”