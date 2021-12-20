CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. school security…

Fairfax Co. school security officer charged with assaulting middle school student

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

December 20, 2021, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A school security officer at Stone Middle School, in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been arrested, police said, after a Dec. 13 verbal argument turned violent.

Fairfax County police said Lamar Hardy, 26, of Centreville, has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Hardy is an employee of Fairfax County Public Schools and was working at Stone Middle School at the time.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, an argument between Hardy and a student escalated and Hardy assaulted the student, police said, causing them to fall to the floor.

Hardy then restrained the victim and brought him out into the hallway before releasing him, according to police. Both Hardy and the student returned to the classroom for the rest of the period when another school employee reported the incident to the school’s resource officer.

Below is the area where the incident took place:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up