A middle school security officer in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been arrested after a Dec. 13 verbal argument turned violent, according to authorities.

A school security officer at Stone Middle School, in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been arrested, police said, after a Dec. 13 verbal argument turned violent.

Fairfax County police said Lamar Hardy, 26, of Centreville, has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Hardy is an employee of Fairfax County Public Schools and was working at Stone Middle School at the time.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, an argument between Hardy and a student escalated and Hardy assaulted the student, police said, causing them to fall to the floor.

Hardy then restrained the victim and brought him out into the hallway before releasing him, according to police. Both Hardy and the student returned to the classroom for the rest of the period when another school employee reported the incident to the school’s resource officer.

Below is the area where the incident took place: