Fairfax Co. fire burns reported home of former Va. senator, governor Chuck Robb

Two people have been hospitalized after a “two-alarm” house fire in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The large fire attracted the attention of drivers in Montgomery County, Maryland, as Fairfax County’s Fire & EMS department worked to respond to the fire.

The fire, according to officials, started at roughly 11:30 p.m. on the first floor of the McLean, Virginia, home and spread through the roof.

First responders said two unidentified occupants were taken to the hospital but were expected to recover fully.

Our news partners at Insidenova report that the home belongs to former Virginia governor and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb, whose wife is the daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson. Insidenova also reports that their Potomac River home has an assessed value of $3.4 million.

While WTOP has been able to confirm that two individuals were hospitalized, there has been no confirmation that the two hospitalized were the former Virginia statesman or his wife.

Robb served as Virginia’s governor from 1982 to 1986 and U.S. senator from 1989 to 2001.

This is a developing story.